Baltimore County cop facing rape, assault charges

In Maryland, a Baltimore County police officer has been jailed after being arrested on rape and assault charges.

Anthony Michael Westerman, 25, has been charged with two counts of second-degree rape and three counts of second-degree assault, according to a news release.

Police did not provide details about Westerman’s alleged crimes.

In a statement, Baltimore County Police said its Special Victims Unit investigated the claims against Westerman.

Westerman started with the department in 2013 and was most recently assigned to the Essex Precinct.

He is being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections on a “denied bail status,” the release said.

Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said in a statement that the allegations in the case against Westerman are, “reprehensible and are not representative of the values and ethics of the Baltimore County Police Department.”

Court records do not identify any attorney currently representing Westerman.

