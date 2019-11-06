Review supports finding that Baltimore detective died by suicide

Maryland State Police have finished their review of the investigation into the 2017 death of Baltimore police detective Sean Suiter.

Maryland State Police have finished their review of the investigation into the 2017 death of Baltimore police detective Sean Suiter. Though a medical examiner ruled Suiter’s death a homicide, an independent review board commissioned by the Baltimore Police Department said Suiter’s death was the result of suicide.

The Maryland State Police report called the Baltimore City investigation “exhaustive.”

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison issued a statement Wednesday afternoon that read, in part, “There is nothing in the report to suggest that Det. Suiter’s death was anything other than a suicide.”

Suiter, 43, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in a vacant lot in West Baltimore on Nov. 15, 2017. He died one day before he was scheduled to testify in a police corruption case.

Suiter’s widow rejected the idea that her husband had taken his own life and alleged that there was a cover-up.

In the statement released Wednesday, Harrison said there was no suggestion that the case should be re-opened or continued, and that “BPD’s investigation into Det. Suiter’s death is now closed.”

Harrison called Suiter’s death “a tragedy” and said, “We will continue to keep him and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”

