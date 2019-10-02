The wayward bovine had reportedly jumped from a truck near Coppin State University — and it's not the first time this has happened in the area.

Charm City’s finest had their hands full of bull Wednesday afternoon, when one was loose for hours in West Baltimore in Maryland.

The wayward bovine had jumped from a truck near Coppin State University, WBAL-TV reported. Police got the call not long after 3 p.m.

Running around in 90-degree heat apparently tired him out because he ended up lounging in the shade of a field near campus. Workers from the Maryland Zoo helped police apprehend him. Tranquilizers helped, too, obviously.

LIVE: A bull is on the loose in the Baltimore, Maryland area. https://t.co/QUN4bAEdKY — ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2019

In fact, they might have worked a little too well, because the 1,500-pound guy was zonked before he could get back into the trailer. A rollback truck — capable of towing such vehicles as Mustangs, Broncos and Pintos — proved useful in finally mooving him.

Believe it or not, this is not unprecedented. Two bulls got loose in the same part of town in June, WBAL reports. Back in 2016, a pair of bulls escaped a Baltimore slaughterhouse. And police shot another bull after it got loose from a slaughterhouse in 2014.

