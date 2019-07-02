After two workers were diagnosed with Legionnaire's disease, an administrative building at the Interstate 895-Baltimore Harbor Tunnel toll plaza will remain closed Wednesday, but the toll plaza will remain operational,

An administrative building at the Interstate 895-Baltimore Harbor Tunnel toll plaza will remain closed Wednesday, but the toll plaza will remain operational, said the Maryland Transportation Authority late Tuesday evening.

The closure comes after MDTA officials were notified that two of its employees were diagnosed with legionellosis, or Legionnaires’ disease, a form of bacterial pneumonia. Officials continue to work to find the source of the bacteria.

At the toll plaza, E-ZPass lanes will operate as usual while those paying with cash should continue moving at the booth at the video tolling lanes. Drivers who usually pay with cash will be sent a toll statement, which will be billed at the cash toll rate.

MDTA said it will continue to treat water systems at the facility and it is unknown how long the building will remain closed.

Some MDTA employees who work in the building and at the toll booths have been granted administrative leave, while others are relocated to other sites.

“The safety of our employees is always the paramount concern for us, whether it’s at construction work zones or at the office,” MDTA Executive Director Jim Ports said in a statement. “We hope for a speedy recovery for our two employees, and we’re working closely with health officials as we ensure the building environment is safe.”

The E-ZPass stop-in center is also closed. For a list of other locations, visit ezpassmd.com.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.