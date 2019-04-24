202
Baltimore Archdiocese names 23 clergy accused of sex abuse

By The Associated Press April 24, 2019 8:12 am 04/24/2019 08:12am
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Archdiocese of Baltimore has released the names of 23 dead priests and religious brothers who it says were credibly accused of child sex abuse.

The Archdiocese tells news outlets that the Wednesday announcement marks a revision to a policy that prohibited the naming of priests who were dead when they were first accused. The Archdiocese of Baltimore has now publicly named and listed 126 clergy members accused of child sex abuse, with incidents dating back as far as 80 years.

It began releasing the names more than 16 years ago after an investigation by The Boston Globe uncovered a widespread sex abuse scandal in the church.

The list doesn’t represent all allegations brought to the Baltimore diocese, but spokesman Sean Caine says all allegations are reported to authorities.

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News child sex abuse Local News Maryland News
