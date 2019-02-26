202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore man who suffered…

Baltimore man who suffered brain damage from lead paint wins $2M

By The Associated Press February 26, 2019 8:43 am 02/26/2019 08:43am

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore jury has awarded around $2 million to a man who has permanent brain damage from being exposed to lead paint as a child.

The Daily Record reports a jury on Friday awarded 24-year-old Savon Johnson $1.1 million in economic damages and $1.1 million in non-economic damages, although the latter will be reduced to $515,000 under Maryland’s mandatory cap.

Johnson lived at a Baltimore home operated by City Homes in 1996. His lawyer, Robert J. Leonard, says Johnson’s blood lead level spiked to 15 micrograms per deciliter while living there. That’s considered a concern for lead poisoning. His mother testified the home had flaking and chipping paint.

Leonard says several cases against City Homes are scheduled for trial in 2019. Defense lawyers didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

___

Information from: The Daily Record of Baltimore, http://www.thedailyrecord.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Local News Maryland News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

March Entertainment Guide 2019

A roundup of fun events around the D.C. area during the month of March.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!