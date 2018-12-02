Goucher College student charged in racist graffiti cases

A student has been charged with malicious destruction of property in connection with graffiti and swastikas in a Goucher College dorm, Baltimore County Police said on Friday.

Fynn Ajani Arthur, 21, of Brunswick, Maine, a student and resident at Goucher College, was arrested and charged with two counts of malicious destruction of property after racist graffiti was discovered in two locations on campus.

Arthur was released on his own recognizance following a bail review hearing on Friday.

The first incident was reported on Nov. 14, when a student discovered graffiti in a dormitory bathroom stall written in permanent black marker, which included “a swastika symbol, a racially motivated threat, and three dormitory room numbers which were occupied by black male students.”

The second incident was reported on Thursday when a student discovered racially charged graffiti in a second floor bathroom stall in the same dormitory building, including swastikas, the letters “KKK,” and the last names of four black students.

Working with Goucher College, Baltimore County Police partnered with agents from the FBI Baltimore field office finding that both incidents involved the same suspect. Arthur was located on campus and arrested around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say the case will be forwarded to state prosecutors for determination of whether criteria exists to prosecute the case as a hate-related crime.

