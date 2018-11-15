202.5
VIDEO: Man shouts ‘Heil Hitler’ during ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ show in Baltimore

By The Associated Press November 15, 2018 8:06 am 11/15/2018 08:06am
BALTIMORE (AP) — An audience member says a man interrupted a performance of “Fiddler on the Roof” in Baltimore with a pro-Nazi and pro-Trump salute.

Rich Scherr is a contributing sportswriter for The Baltimore Sun. He told the newspaper that a man seated in the balcony of the Hippodrome Theatre on Wednesday night began shouting “Heil Hitler, Heil Trump” during intermission.

Scherr says people started running and he was “waiting to hear a gunshot.” But the man was escorted out and the show continued. Scherr uploaded video of the aftermath showing the audience reaction.

“Fiddler on the Roof” is based on a Yiddish story and tells the story of a Jewish family persecuted in tsarist Russia.

The newspaper couldn’t reach a spokesman for the Hippodrome, and the report didn’t have comment from police.

