202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore mall resists council's…

Baltimore mall resists council’s urging to enact curfew on teens

By The Associated Press November 7, 2018 7:02 am 11/07/2018 07:02am
Share

WHITE MARSH, Md. (AP) — A Maryland mall has no plans to enact a curfew on unaccompanied teenagers, despite the urging of a county council following a fight this summer.

News outlets report the Baltimore County Council unanimously passed a nonbinding resolution Monday calling on White Marsh Mall to ban unaccompanied minors on Friday and Saturday nights.

Several councilmembers have been trying to convince mall management to adopt such a policy after an August fight at the mall resulted in the arrests of seven minors and two 19-year-olds.

The resolution encourages the mall to adopt the policy that’s in effect at Towson Town Center, which is also owned by Brookfield Property Partners. But a Brookfield spokeswoman told The Baltimore Sun on Tuesday the company has no plans to institute a youth curfew at White Marsh.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News curfew Local News Maryland News unacompanied minors White Marsh Mall
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Election Day

Voters take their civic duty seriously. See photos from around D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500