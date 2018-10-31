202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » WATCH: Maryland zoo animals…

WATCH: Maryland zoo animals enjoy Halloween pumpkin treats

By Madeleine Simon October 31, 2018 11:29 am 10/31/2018 11:29am
5 Shares
Animals at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore chowed down on pumpkin treats. (Courtesy The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore)

WASHINGTON — We aren’t the only ones swept up in the pumpkin craze this fall. In the spirit of Halloween, animals at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore also chowed down on pumpkin treats.

While us humans may enjoy pumpkin spice lattes and pies, these animals indulged in actual pumpkins and toy jack-o’-lanterns filled with treats.

Watch a video of the zoo’s Halloween celebration below:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Baltimore, MD News halloween Halloween News Holiday News Living News Local News Maryland News Maryland Zoo in Baltimore pumpkin
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Must see: Drag queens run in heels

The Marine Corps Marathon was last Sunday but let’s see those runners do it in heels, like those who ran the 32nd annual 17th Street High Heel race. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500