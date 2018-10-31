WATCH: Maryland zoo animals enjoy Halloween pumpkin treats

Us humans may enjoy pumpkin spice lattes and pumpkin pies. But for animals at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, the pumpkin craze means eating actual pumpkins and toy jack-o'-lanterns filled with treats.

Watch a video of the zoo’s Halloween celebration below:



