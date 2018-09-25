202
Baltimore to settle suit alleging girl, 9, killed in police chase

September 25, 2018
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore officials are expected to approve a $30,000 settlement in a lawsuit filed by the mother of a third-grader alleging her 9-year-old daughter was killed in a crash as police chased a 14-year-old boy driving a stolen Jeep.

The Baltimore Sun and other news outlets report the city Board of Estimates is scheduled to vote Wednesday on the agreement. A summary in the board’s agenda says attorneys reached the decision but doesn’t explain why Baltimore is agreeing to settle.

Amirah Kinlaw was walking to an after-school program when she was hit in 2016. Amirah’s mother, April Carter, accused Officer Aisha White-Bey of violating Baltimore police rules and putting children’s lives in danger in the alleged pursuit.

White-Bey denied any wrongdoing.

Carter’s attorney Matthew Bennett says Baltimore treated his client fairly.

Baltimore, MD News Local News Maryland News
