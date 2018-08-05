71-year-old pedestrian struck, killed by Baltimore Co. officer

Preliminary investigation indicates that the officer was traveling eastbound in emergency status when he entered the center turn lane to bypass traffic and struck Robert Louis Mayo, 71, of Baltimore.

WASHINGTON — The Baltimore County Police Crash Tream is investigating a fatal crash in which a Baltimore County Police officer struck and killed a pedestrian Saturday night.

The victim has been identified as Robert Louis Mayo, 71, of Baltimore.

Officials say the incident occurred just after 11:30 p.m. on Liberty Road.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the officer was traveling eastbound in emergency status to a home invasion and possible shooting in the 7400 block of Lesada Drive when he entered the center turn lane to bypass traffic and struck Mayo.

Mayo was crossing Liberty Road and was not using a crosswalk, police say. He was thrown into the westbound traffic lane, where he was struck a second time by a Ford Explorer.

Mayo was pronounced dead at the scene and the officer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, police say.

Footage from a body camera has been reviewed and supports the preliminary findings of the investigation, police say.

They will not release the video due to its graphic content, but police say they will release the officer’s name at a later date.

