Ravens sign center Danny Pinter, who spent 5 seasons with the Colts

Indianapolis Colts center Danny Pinter (63) lines up for the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville…

Indianapolis Colts center Danny Pinter (63) lines up for the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(AP/Gary McCullough) Indianapolis Colts center Danny Pinter (63) lines up for the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(AP/Gary McCullough) OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed center Danny Pinter.

The team announced the move Thursday. The 29-year-old Pinter has played all five of his NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

Pinter has played 77 games in his NFL career, making 10 starts. The Ravens have an opening at center after star Tyler Linderbaum left in free agency for the Las Vegas Raiders.

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