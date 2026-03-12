Ravens add S Jaylinn Hawkins and TE Durham Smythe, and make Trey Hendrickson’s signing official

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have added safety Jaylinn Hawkins and tight end Durham Smythe, and the…

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have added safety Jaylinn Hawkins and tight end Durham Smythe, and the team also announced the signing of star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson on Thursday.

Hendrickson reached a four-year, $112 million deal with the Ravens on Wednesday. The official announcement is often a formality but took on added significance after Baltimore backed out of a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders that would have sent pass rusher Maxx Crosby to the Ravens.

There has been no last-minute snag for Hendrickson, who is scheduled to be introduced at a news conference Friday.

The 28-year-old Hawkins spent the last two years with the New England Patriots, where he started all 15 games he played in this past season. He had 1 1/2 sacks and four interceptions in 2025.

The 30-year-old Smythe had four catches for 25 yards for the Chicago Bears last season. He spent the previous seven years with the Miami Dolphins. Baltimore needed help at tight end after losing Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar to free agency.

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