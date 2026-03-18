Raiders DE Maxx Crosby says on podcast he was angry and confused after Ravens canceled trade

“No one will ever admit what the real truth is. Ultimately, it doesn’t matter. I am where I’m supposed to be,” Maxx Crosby said on Tuesday’s episode of “The Rush.”

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby said on his podcast that he was angry and confused by the Ravens’ decision to cancel the trade that would have sent him to Baltimore.

“No one will ever admit what the real truth is. Ultimately, it doesn’t matter. I am where I’m supposed to be,” Crosby said on Tuesday’s episode of “The Rush.” “I’m here. I’m meant to be a Raider. I’m in this … for life until that changes, which I don’t foresee, but you never know.”

The relationship between Crosby and the Raiders soured late last season when the team shut him down against his wishes with two games to play because of a knee injury. That led to the decision last week to trade him to Baltimore for two first-round picks.

Crosby posted an emotional goodbye video to Raiders fans after spending the past seven seasons with the franchise.

But the Ravens backed out of the deal after Crosby went to Baltimore for a physical. The five-time Pro Bowl selection had surgery in January to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee and is still recovering.

Crosby returned to the Raiders’ facility the next day.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.