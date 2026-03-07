NFL teams are becoming more willing to trade two first-round picks for elite defensive players

Five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby became the latest premier talent traded for two No. 1s when the Baltimore Ravens acquired the 28-year-old star from the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday night,

Defense wins championships.

That’s why NFL teams are becoming more willing to part with valuable draft picks for elite defenders.

Trading two first-rounders for a player has been rare with fewer than 20 such deals over the past 40 years. However, three of those have occurred in the past 6 1/2 months and each was for a superstar defensive player.

Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade can’t be announced until the league’s new year starts next week.

The last two Super Bowls were decided by superior defenses. Seattle’s “Dark Side” defense sacked Drake Maye six times in a 29-13 victory over New England last month.

Last year, the Eagles sacked Patrick Mahomes six times in Philadelphia’s 40-22 victory over the Chiefs.

Adding Crosby is a significant boost for the Ravens, who’ve fallen short in the playoffs several times despite successful regular seasons led by two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

Crosby upgrades a defense that had just 30 sacks in 2025, tied for 28th in the NFL. He could thrive under new coach Jesse Minter, a former defensive coordinator.

Here’s a look at some other trades involving two first-round picks over the past five years:

Sauce Gardner

The Colts sent two first-rounders and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell to the Jets for the two-time All-Pro cornerback last November. Indianapolis was 7-2 at the time but injuries to quarterback Daniel Jones and Gardner helped derail their season.

Micah Parsons

The Packers traded two first-rounders and three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark to Dallas for the three-time All-Pro edge rusher a week before the start of last season.

Parsons had 12 1/2 sacks in 14 games, helping Green Bay start 9-3-1. They didn’t win a game without him after he tore an ACL.

Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos made a blockbuster deal to acquire the 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback in March 2022, sending two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, QB Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, and defensive lineman Shelby Harris to Seattle. Wilson went 11-19 in only two seasons in Denver before he was released.

Deshaun Watson

In March 2022, the Cleveland Browns made what turned out to be one of the worst trades in NFL history when they acquired Watson and a 2024 sixth-round pick from the Houston Texans in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick and two fourths.

The Browns then signed Watson to a $230 million contract fully guaranteed. He’s played just 19 games in four years, going 9-10.

Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams traded quarterback Jared Goff, two firs-rounder and a third to the Detroit Lions for Stafford in January 2021. The three-time Pro Bowl QB led the Rams to a Super Bowl title that season and was AP NFL MVP in 2025.

