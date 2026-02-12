The Baltimore Ravens announced their full coaching staff on Thursday, including head coach Jesse Minter's father, Rick.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Jesse Minter’s father Rick is part of his new staff in Baltimore.

The Ravens announced their full coaching staff on Thursday. Jesse Minter was hired as the coach after John Harbaugh was fired. Minter hired Declan Doyle as offensive coordinator, Anthony Weaver as defensive coordinator and Anthony Levine as special teams coordinator. Those additions were announced previously.

The rest of the staff is: Harland Bower as outside linebackers coach; Marcus Brady as pass game coordinator; Randy Brown as senior special teams coach; Keary Colbert as wide receivers coach; Christina DeRuyter as chief of staff to the head coach; Lou Esposito as defensive line coach; Eddie Faulkner as running backs coach; Shawn Flaherty as assistant offensive line coach; Charlie Gelman as game management coordinator and defensive assistant; Prentice Gill as assistant wide receivers coach; Zack Grossi as tight ends coach; Ben Kotwica as senior assistant special teams coach; Patrick Kramer as offensive quality control coach; Dwayne Ledford as offensive line coach and run game coordinator; Joe Lombardi as senior offensive assistant coach; Mike Mickens as pass game coordinator and secondary coach; Rick Minter as football analyst; Andrew Rogan as defensive quality control coach; Tyler Santucci as inside linebackers coach; Miles Taylor as assistant defensive backs coach; P.J. Volker as safeties coach; and Israel Woolfork as quarterbacks coach.

Rick Minter was previously a senior defensive analyst for the Los Angeles Chargers, when Jesse Minter was their defensive coordinator. The elder Minter was the University of Cincinnati’s head coach from 1994-2003.

