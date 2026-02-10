Defensive coordinator job brings Anthony Weaver back to the Baltimore Ravens

Anthony Weaver is back for another stint with the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens announced Tuesday that Weaver will be their defensive coordinator under new coach Jesse Minter.

FILE - Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line Anthony Weaver watches warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Miami Dolphins have named former Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach and defensive line coach Anthony Weaver as their defensive coordinator, the team announced Saturday afternoon, Feb. 3, 2204. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)(AP/Gary McCullough) FILE - Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line Anthony Weaver watches warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Miami Dolphins have named former Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach and defensive line coach Anthony Weaver as their defensive coordinator, the team announced Saturday afternoon, Feb. 3, 2204. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)(AP/Gary McCullough) OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Anthony Weaver is back for another stint with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens announced Tuesday that Weaver will be their defensive coordinator under new coach Jesse Minter. He was previously the defensive coordinator with the Miami Dolphins for two seasons before coach Mike McDaniel was fired this offseason.

Prior to that, Weaver was a defensive line coach for the Ravens. He was a defensive lineman in the NFL and played for Baltimore as part of his seven-year career.

“Anthony Weaver has a proven track record of success and is the definition of what it means to be a Raven,” Minter said in a statement. “He elevates players with his football IQ, tactical knowledge and natural teaching ability — all attributes that make him one of the game’s most respected coaches.”

Also returning to Baltimore is Anthony Levine, who the team announced Tuesday night will be special teams coordinator. Levine was a defensive back who played for the Ravens from 2012-21.

Baltimore hired Minter to replace John Harbaugh, who was fired after 18 seasons as the Ravens’ head coach. Weaver also interviewed for that job. Now Weaver will be working with Minter, himself an ex-defensive coordinator who has said he plans to call the defense in Baltimore.

The Ravens hired Declan Doyle to be their offensive coordinator.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.