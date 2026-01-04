T.J. Watt and Lamar Jackson are active as the Steelers and Ravens face off for the AFC North title

T.J. Watt is back. So is Lamar Jackson.

Watt, the Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker and Jackson, Baltimore’s two-time MVP-winning quarterback, are both active and in the lineup for Sunday night’s showdown for the AFC North title.

Watt, a perennial Pro Bowler, had missed each of Pittsburgh’s past three games while recovering from surgery to repair a partially collapsed lung sustained during a dry needling session. Watt returned to practice in a limited capacity before last week’s loss to Cleveland and was a full participant on Friday, and said he was hopeful he’d be available as the Steelers (9-7) try to win their first division title since 2020.

Jackson, who was inactive for last week’s victory over Green Bay because of a back injury, is also ready to go as Baltimore tries to complete its comeback from an early 1-5 hole that included Jackson missing a handful of games with a hamstring issue.

Steelers left guard Isaac Seumalo, who missed the past two games with a triceps injury, is also back in the starting lineup.

Wide receiver Roman Wilson, rookie running back Kaleb Johnson, cornerback Tre Flowers, linebacker Jeremiah Moon, offensive lineman Jack Driscoll and rookie quarterback Will Howard are inactive for Pittsburgh.

Wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Keith Kirkwood, cornerbacks Keyon Martin and Amani Oruwariye, offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom, defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles and quarterback Cooper Rush are inactive for Baltimore.

The winner hosts Houston in the opening round of the playoffs next weekend.

