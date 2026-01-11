Ravens interview Chiefs offensive coordinator, former Bears coach Matt Nagy for coaching vacancy

The Baltimore Ravens have interviewed Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy for their head coaching vacancy.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy watch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Baltimore fired longtime coach John Harbaugh on Tuesday. Since then, the Ravens have acknowledged interviewing Vance Joseph, Davis Webb, Klint Kubiak, Kevin Stefanski and the 47-year-old Nagy for the position.

Nagy was the coach of the Chicago Bears from 2018-21, going 34-31 and making the playoffs twice. He was AP NFL Coach of the Year in 2018, when Chicago won the NFC North.

He’s also been on the staff for two Super Bowl-winning Kansas City teams, although the Chiefs fell to 6-11 this season.

