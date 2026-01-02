In his 13th year, Baltimore NT John Jenkins finally receives an in-season contract extension

At age 36, Baltimore Ravens nose tackle John Jenkins finally received a contract extension in the NFL.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — At age 36, John Jenkins finally received a contract extension in the NFL.

The Ravens announced Friday they were keeping the veteran nose tackle. The 6-foot-3, 360-pound Jenkins is in his 13th pro season, but receiving an extension before the end of the season is a novelty for him.

“Y’all know I’ve been around the whole America, and having my first extension in 13 years, I’m excited,” he said.

Jenkins was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 2013 and played with them until he was waived during the 2016 season. He was quickly picked up by Seattle, but for the next nine offseasons, he either signed with a new team or reached a new deal to stay put.

Now he doesn’t have to worry about that process.

“I’ve been on, I want to say, 11 single contracts, one-year deals,” Jenkins said. “So yeah, I was surprised.”

After starting every game for Las Vegas during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Jenkins signed with Baltimore and has made 13 starts this season for the Ravens. Baltimore lost star interior lineman Nnamdi Madubuike early this season to a neck injury, so Jenkins became an important fixture in the Ravens’ defense.

“Being in this position 13 years, you start thinking about life after football. So I was just having some conversations with some people in the front office,” Jenkins said. “And they were just like, ‘Hey listen, you still got it.’ I’m like, ‘You think so?’ Next thing you know, here we are.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.