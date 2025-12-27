Texans clinch third consecutive playoff berth with a win over Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — C.J. Stroud threw for two long touchdowns on Houston’s first two drives of the game, and…

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — C.J. Stroud threw for two long touchdowns on Houston’s first two drives of the game, and the Texans went on to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 20-16 on Saturday and clinch a third consecutive playoff berth for the first time in franchise history.

The Texans (11-5) won their eighth in a row, their longest such streak since winning nine straight in 2018.

The Chargers (11-5) had their four-game winning streak snapped and handed the AFC West title to idle Denver. They beat the first-place Broncos in Week 3, but blew a chance to set up a winner-take-all showdown in Denver in Week 18.

The Chargers got knocked out of the playoffs in a wild-card loss to Houston last season.

Stroud’s two explosive TDs stunned the Chargers and gave Houston a 14-0 lead. On his first pass of the game, he hit Jayden Higgins for a 75-yard score against busted coverage. Stroud wasn’t pressured when he threw a 43-yard TD to Jaylin Noel, who wasn’t covered.

The Chargers had allowed just one TD pass of 40 or more yards in their last 15 games.

Stroud completed his first six throws of the game. He finished 16 of 28 for 244 yards and two interceptions.

Houston’s defense forced third-down sacks of Justin Herbert on the Chargers’ first two possessions. They were three-and-out on three of their first four possessions, quieting the SoFi Stadium crowd.

Playing his third game with a broken left (non-throwing) hand, Herbert was 21 for 32 for 236 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. He was sacked five times.

RAVENS 41, PACKERS 24

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Derrick Henry rushed for a season-high 216 yards and matched a career high with four touchdown runs as Baltimore kept their playoff hopes alive by defeating Green Bay.

Henry had three touchdown runs in the first half and then scored again on a 25-yard run with 1:56 left in the game. His seventh career 200-yard rushing performance moved him ahead of Adrian Peterson and O.J. Simpson for the most in NFL history.

His 36 carries represented a career high.

The Ravens (8-8) now must hope the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers lose at Cleveland on Sunday. A Steelers victory in Cleveland would end Baltimore’s playoff hopes. If the Browns win that game, the Ravens could win the AFC North by beating the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Jan. 4.

Green Bay (9-6-1) lost its third straight, enabling the Chicago Bears to clinch the NFC North title. The Packers already clinched a playoff berth on Thursday when the Detroit Lions lost 23-10 at Minnesota.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.