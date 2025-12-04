Ravens reach a 3-year contract extension with TE Mark Andrews, the franchise leader in catches

The Baltimore Ravens agreed to a three-year contract extension with Mark Andrews on Wednesday, days after the tight end became the franchise's career leader in receptions.

Baltimore was facing some significant decisions after this season, with the 30-year-old Andrews and fellow tight ends Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar on expiring deals. They’ve now reached an agreement for a reported $39.3 million with Andrews.

“We are excited and proud to announce a three-year contract extension with Mark Andrews,” general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. “Mark is an all-time Raven — a top competitor and Pro Bowl tight end who is also a big part of our Baltimore community. Congratulations to Mark and his family!”

Andrews is the Ravens’ leader with 473 catches after passing Derrick Mason in last week’s loss to Cincinnati.

The Ravens drafted Andrews in 2018, a couple of rounds after Lamar Jackson. Andrews was an All-Pro in 2021 and has made three Pro Bowls.

Andrews endured a sour ending to the 2024 season when he dropped a 2-point conversion pass late in Baltimore’s two-point playoff loss at Buffalo. But he’s caught five touchdown passes this season and also ran for a key score in a win at Cleveland last month.

The Ravens (6-6) face Pittsburgh (6-6) on Sunday with the AFC North lead at stake.

NOTES: Jackson (ankle) was limited in practice Wednesday. The star quarterback was on the field during the portion open to reporters, but his post-practice media session was put off, with a Ravens spokesman saying Jackson was getting treatment.

