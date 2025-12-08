Ravens OL Ben Cleveland suspended 3 games for violating the NFL’s policy on substances of abuse

Live Radio
The Associated Press

December 8, 2025, 6:00 PM

Baltimore Ravens guard Ben Cleveland (66) stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)(AP/Doug Murray)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ravens backup offensive lineman Ben Cleveland has been suspended for three games for violating the NFL’s policy on substances of abuse.

The league announced the suspension Monday.

The 27-year-old Cleveland has appeared in 10 games this season with no starts.

Cleveland was arrested in Georgia earlier this year on suspicion of drunken driving. The Ravens later re-signed him. This is his fifth season with the team.

Baltimore took him in the third round of the 2021 draft out of Georgia.

