Ravens OL Ben Cleveland suspended 3 games for violating the NFL’s policy on substances of abuse

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ravens backup offensive lineman Ben Cleveland has been suspended for three games for violating the NFL’s policy on substances of abuse.
The league announced the suspension Monday.
The 27-year-old Cleveland has appeared in 10 games this season with no starts.
Cleveland was arrested in Georgia earlier this year on suspicion of drunken driving. The Ravens later re-signed him. This is his fifth season with the team.
Baltimore took him in the third round of the 2021 draft out of Georgia.
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.