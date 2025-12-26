Ravens facing must-win situation and probably missing Jackson as they visit playoff-bound Packers

Baltimore will miss the playoffs for just the second time in the last eight years unless it wins its final two games on the road and the Pittsburgh Steelers lose Sunday at Cleveland.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — This is what it's come down to for the Baltimore Ravens.

Baltimore will miss the playoffs for just the second time in the last eight years unless it wins its final two games on the road and the Pittsburgh Steelers lose Sunday at Cleveland.

The Ravens (7-8) likely will be playing the first of those games Saturday night at Green Bay (9-5-1) without two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was listed as doubtful with a back injury.

“There isn’t any added pressure,” Ravens running back Derrick Henry said. “We’ve played football our entire lives. Let’s go win.”

Baltimore hardly expected to be in this position after going a combined 25-9 and winning the AFC North the last two seasons. If the Ravens win Saturday and the Steelers lose Sunday, their Jan. 4 matchup in Pittsburgh would determine the division champion.

Tyler Huntley likely will start at quarterback for Baltimore after Jackson got hurt in the second quarter of a 28-24 loss to New England last week.

The Ravens do get a break in that they’re playing a Green Bay team that already is guaranteed a playoff spot and won’t have its starting quarterback.

Green Bay has ruled out Jordan Love after a concussion sidelined him in the second quarter of a 22-16 overtime defeat at Chicago. Backup Malik Willis hurt his shoulder later in that game, leaving him questionable for this game.

“It’s the situation, so you just prepare the best you can and try to lay out a great plan for whoever’s out there and go play,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said.

Green Bay clinched a playoff spot when the Detroit Lions lost 23-10 at Minnesota on Thursday, but the Packers still have incentive to improve their seeding. The Packers would grab the NFC North title if they win their final two games and Chicago loses its last two games.

Both teams have been struggling to finish lately.

Baltimore blew an 11-point, fourth-quarter lead against the Patriots. Green Bay led 23-14 in the third quarter of a 34-26 loss at Denver and followed that by squandering a 10-point advantage in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter in Chicago.

The collapse in Chicago caused Green Bay to lose control of its destiny in the NFC North race.

“I think the vibes are still high,” Packers safety Xavier McKinney said. “The energy is still high. Obviously, we didn’t want to lose the game, but things happen. So, you’ve got to be able to put it to bed. You can’t dwell on it. We’ve still got an opportunity to do what we want to do, so I think that’s really the biggest thing.”

The Ravens also still have an opportunity to reach their goals, but they’re going to need some help.

“Like you guys said, it’s a must-win game,’ Huntley said. “We’ve had a lot of games where the defense played great, and then we had games where the offense played great (or) special teams played great. Well, we just want the whole game to be everybody playing great.”

Last stand?

It’s clear if Baltimore misses the playoffs, there will be many fans demanding recriminations.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was asked about his own job security Monday and then defended his relationship with star quarterback Lamar Jackson on Wednesday. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken is again taking heat over Henry’s usage after the veteran running back didn’t touch the ball on the Ravens’ final two drives against the Patriots.

Packers’ injury issues

Green Bay’s injury woes aren’t limited to the quarterback position.

The Packers lost their lone Pro Bowl selection — edge rusher Micah Parsons — to a torn anterior cruciate ligament on Dec. 14. Tight end Tucker Kraft and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt also suffered season-ending injuries.

Notable players questionable for Saturday’s game include offensive tackle Zach Tom (back/knee), center Sean Rhyan (knee/illness), wide receiver Christian Watson (shoulder/illness), guard Aaron Banks (neck/illness) and safety Evan Williams (knee).

Letting it slip

The Ravens have lost 12 fumbles this season, which is tied for the most in the NFL. Henry’s fumble last weekend cost Baltimore some early momentum, and then a fumble by receiver Zay Flowers ended the team’s final drive.

“The thing about Zay is that he works really, really hard at practice, and he focuses on those things,” Harbaugh said. “And yet, man, the ball gets punched out from a blind spot. So, we’ve just got to keep on working on catching it and putting it away and getting up field and protecting the football when you’re in traffic like that.”

Misfiring in red zone

Green Bay has driven inside the opponent’s 20-yard line nine times during its two-game skid, but the Packers have just one touchdown to show for it. The Packers didn’t reach the end zone on any of their five red-zone possessions against Chicago.

The Packers had ranked second in the league red-zone touchdown efficiency before these last two games.

Missing Parsons

The Packers haven’t recorded a single sack over their last two games. That includes one game without Parsons and another game in which he tore his ACL in the third quarter.

