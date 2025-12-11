Ravens face Bengals in pivotal AFC North matchup as both teams try to keep playoff hopes alive

Baltimore (6-7) at Cincinnati (4-9) Sunday 1 p.m. EST, CBS. BetMGM NFL Odds: Ravens by 2 1/2. Against the spread:…

Baltimore (6-7) at Cincinnati (4-9)

Sunday 1 p.m. EST, CBS.

BetMGM NFL Odds: Ravens by 2 1/2.

Against the spread: Ravens 4-9; Bengals 6-7.

Series record: Ravens lead 32-28.

Last meeting: Bengals beat Ravens 32-14 at Baltimore on Nov. 27, 2025.

Last week: Ravens lost to Steelers 27-22; Bengals lost to Bills 39-34.

Ravens offense: overall (19), rush (3), pass (27), scoring (12).

Ravens defense: overall (25), rush (15), pass (26), scoring (22).

Bengals offense: overall (21), rush (30), pass (10), scoring (12).

Bengals defense: overall (32), rush (32), pass (31), scoring (32).

Turnover differential: Ravens minus-5; Bengals minus-4.

Ravens player to watch

QB Lamar Jackson. He missed another practice Wednesday, but this time it was listed as a rest day for the two-time MVP. All eyes remain on him after his poor performance against the Bengals late last month. He looked a little better in last week’s loss to Pittsburgh, but time is running short on Baltimore’s playoff hopes.

Bengals player to watch

WR Ja’Marr Chase. He’s third in the league in receptions (91) and fourth in yards receiving (1,015). The five-year veteran is averaging 119.1 yards receiving per game in nine meetings against the Ravens. That’s the highest receiving averaging by any player against an opponent with a minimum of eight games played. He has 28 catches for 567 yards and five touchdowns in his last three games against the Ravens.

Key matchup

Bengals RB Chase Brown vs. Ravens ILB Roquan Smith. Brown had 113 scrimmage yards (78 rushing, 35 receiving) in the first meeting and scored two touchdowns last week at Buffalo. Brown has at least 100 scrimmage yards in six of his last seven games, but the Ravens were better against the run last week, holding the Steelers to 34 yards.

Key injuries

Ravens: Jackson hasn’t had a full week of practice since early November. … CB Chidobe Awuzie (shoulder) didn’t practice Wednesday, and CB Nate Wiggins (foot) was limited, but S Ar’Darius Washington was a full participant after missing the whole season so far following a torn Achilles tendon.

Bengals: DE Shemar Stewart could be activated off injured reserve after missing the last four games. … WR Tee Higgins is in concussion protocol.

Series notes

Baltimore had a four-game winning streak in the series snapped two weeks ago. Cincinnati will try to sweep the season series for the first time since 2021. … The teams have combined to score 52.9 points per game in eight matchups started by both Jackson and Joe Burrow. That’s the second-most among all quarterbacks to make more than five starts against each other. … Ravens coach John Harbaugh is 19-17 against the Bengals while Cincinnati’s Zac Taylor is 9-5 when facing Baltimore.

Stats and stuff

Baltimore is a game behind Pittsburgh atop the AFC North, and although the Ravens get another shot at the Steelers in Week 18, a loss this weekend would mean Pittsburgh can clinch the divisional record tiebreaker over Baltimore by beating Cleveland later this month. … The Ravens have won three straight on the road, and three of their final four regular-sason games are away from home. … Baltimore’s Jordan Stout leads the NFL in net punting average at 45.5. … Baltimore’s Derrick Henry needs two rushing TDs to join Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson as the only players with seven seasons of at least 12 rushing scores. … Since Week 6, Baltimore ranks No. 1 in the NFL in red zone defense and goal-to-go defense. Ravens opponents have scored TDs 32.1% of the time in the red zone and 53.8% of the time in goal-to-go situations. … Cincinnati is 14-4 in regular-season games played in December and January since the 2022 season. The 14 wins are tied for second. … The Bengals have scored on their opening possession in six straight games (three touchdowns, three field goals), the longest streak in the league this season. … Burrow has 27 games with at least three touchdown passes, the third-most in a player’s first six seasons, and is two away from 150 in his career. He passed for 261 yards and two touchdowns in the first meeting. … Chase is second in the NFL with 6,440 receiving yards since entering the league in 2021. He needs 73 yards to surpass Odell Beckham Jr. for the fourth-most yards receiving by a player in their first 75 games. … Higgins has a TD catch in five of his last six overall and nine of his last 10 home games. He has at least eight catches, 80 yards receiving and two touchdowns in his last two meetings against Baltimore. … The Bengals lead the league with 147 missed tackles, but have had only 17 in the last three games. … CB DJ Turner leads the league with 17 passes defensed. … P Ryan Rehkow leads the NFL in gross punting average (51.8 yards per punt).

Fantasy tip

Jackson looked more mobile last week and had just his second rushing TD of the season. So his legs are a threat again near the end zone.

