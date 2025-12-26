Ravens and Packers enter Saturday matchup with uncertain QB situations

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (5) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the New…

Baltimore (7-8) at Green Bay (9-5-1)

Saturday, 8 p.m. EST, Peacock

BetMGM line: Packers by 3 1/2

Against the spread: Ravens 5-10; Packers 6-8-1

Series record: Packers lead 5-2

Last meeting: Packers beat Ravens 31-30 in Baltimore on Dec. 21, 2021.

Last week: Ravens lost 28-24 at home to New England on Sunday; Packers lost 22-16 in overtime at Chicago on Saturday.

Ravens offense: overall (18), rush (3), pass (27), scoring (14-T)

Ravens defense: overall (27), rush (13), pass (28), scoring (16)

Packers offense: overall (12), rush (14), pass (12), scoring (12)

Packers defense: overall (6), rush (10-T), pass (9), scoring (9)

Turnover differential: Ravens minus-4; Packers plus-2

Ravens player to watch

RB Derrick Henry has rushed for at least 94 yards in each of the past three games, although his lack of usage late in last weekend’s loss left Baltimore’s coaching staff under scrutiny. Even at age 31, Henry has surpassed 1,200 yards rushing this season and is averaging 5.0 yards per attempt.

Packers player to watch

WR Romeo Doubs got plenty of unwanted attention after the Packers’ overtime loss at Chicago because his inability to recover a onside kick put the Bears in position to score the tying touchdown in the final minute of the fourth quarter, but he had a productive game up until that point. Doubs caught five passes for 84 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown. His eagerness to make amends for his costly mistake on the onside kick could enable him to have a big performance Saturday.

Key matchup

Ravens pass protection vs. Packers pass rush. Green Bay hasn’t had a single sack during its two-game skid as the Packers struggle without Pro Bowl selection Micah Parsons, who is out for the season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in a 34-26 loss at Denver on Dec. 14. The Packers must find a way to get in the backfield and bother the quarterback more often, whether it’s Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley taking the snaps for Baltimore.

Key injuries

Ravens: Jackson (back) did not practice this week and was listed as doubtful for the game. CB Chidobe Awuzie (foot), G Andrew Vorhees (foot) and RB Keaton Mitchell (calf) were full participants Thursday.

Packers: Love won’t play because of a concussion that knocked him out of the Bears game in the second quarter. QB Malik Willis (shoulder/illness) is questionable. G Aaron Banks (neck/illness), CB/WR Bo Melton (illness), C Sean Rhyan (knee/illness), OT Zach Tom (back/knee), WR Christian Watson (shoulder/illness), S Evan Williams (knee) and WR Savion Williams (foot/illness) also are questionable. LB Kristian Welch (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday’s game.

Series notes

The Ravens won 23-0 in 2017 when they last played at Lambeau Field, but they’ve lost in their other three visits to Green Bay. Brett Hundley threw three interceptions and the Packers had five overall turnovers in that 2017 game. When the Ravens and Packers faced off in 2021, Huntley started for Baltimore and threw two touchdown passes while running for two more scores in the Ravens’ one-point loss. That game was decided by a missed 2-point conversion in the final minute.

Stats and stuff

Baltimore would be eliminated from the playoff race with a loss this weekend. In order to make the postseason, the Ravens need to win their last two games and have Pittsburgh lose to Cleveland this weekend. … The Ravens have won four straight road games, and they’ve won 15 of their past 16 on the road against NFC teams. … Baltimore has a league-high 20 rushes of at least 20 yards. Buffalo and Miami are second with 15. … Baltimore’s Jordan Stout is No. 1 in the NFL in net punting average at 44.9 yards. … Henry needs 64 yards rushing to pass Tony Dorsett (12,739) for 10th on the NFL’s career list. He needs two rushing TDs to tie Adrian Peterson (120) for fourth. … Chicago and Green Bay are the only teams Jackson hasn’t played against — aside from the Ravens, obviously. The only time Baltimore has faced the Packers since Jackson was drafted was in 2021. … Zay Flowers of the Ravens needs 40 yards receiving to reach 3,000. … Baltimore went 1-2 without Jackson earlier this season, with Huntley beating the Bears in Week 8. … Green Bay clinched a playoff berth when Detroit lost 23-10 at Minnesota on Thursday. The Packers still could win the NFC North if they win their last two games and Chicago loses its last two games. … Parsons was Green Bay’s lone Pro Bowl selection, meaning the Packers don’t have any healthy players who earned that honor this season. … The Packers have scored just one touchdown out of nine trips to the red zone during their two-game skid. Green Bay was ranked second in red zone touchdown percentage before this slide. … Over their past two games, the Packers have been outscored 42-20 after halftime. … The Packers have allowed no more than 21 points in each of their seven home games. This is the first time since 1996 that Green Bay has allowed 21 points or fewer in each of its first seven home games. … Packers RB Josh Jacobs has 13 touchdown runs this season to match Detroit’s Jahmyr Gibbs for second in the league. Indianapolis’ Jonathan Taylor has 17. … Packers DL Rashan Gary had 7 1/2 sacks in his first seven games of the season, but he has none in his past eight. … Evan Williams and Packers LB Isaiah McDuffie are the only pair of teammates in the NFL to have at least 65 tackles on defense and 10 on special teams.

Fantasy tip

The uncertain quarterback situations for both teams make this a difficult game to forecast from a fantasy perspective. Jackson’s likely absence makes Huntley worth a potential pickup. In his lone start this season, Huntley threw for 186 yards and a touchdown and ran for 53 yards in a 30-16 victory over the Chicago Bears.

