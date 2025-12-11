Ravens agree to a 3-year contract extension with DL Travis Jones

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a three-year contract extension with defensive lineman Travis Jones.

The Ravens announced the deal Thursday. The 26-year-old Jones has started 27 games for the Ravens since the start of last season.

Jones became even more important to the interior of Baltimore’s defensive front when the Ravens lost Nnamdi Madubuike to a season-ending neck injury. Madubuike’s future is now unclear, but Baltimore is keeping Jones in the fold.

“It’s a great feeling for me,” Jones said. “Really, for me, I just want to take care of my mom, sisters, my nephew and niece, so now I’m in a stable situation to do that for them.”

Jones said he’d like to give his mother a new house.

The Ravens may have some tough decisions to make after this season, but since the end of last season, they’ve re-signed tackle Ronnie Stanley and reached deals on extensions with Jones, tight end Mark Andrews, safety Kyle Hamilton and running back Derrick Henry.

