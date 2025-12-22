Playoff-bound Patriots are on the verge of an AFC East title. They also have injury concerns

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2021 after…

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2021 after rallying from an 11-point, fourth quarter deficit to beat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The game was in many ways was emblematic of the culture that Mike Vrabel said he hoped to cultivate in his first season as coach.

“We said we needed to pack two things: We needed to pack our belief and our identity,” Vrabel said. “I feel like we did.”

But the victory could also leave the Patriots shorthanded next week against the New York Jets as they look to secure their first AFC East title since Tom Brady’s final season with New England in 2019.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson, who has emerged as a Rookie of the Year candidate with four touchdown runs over 50 yards this season, left Sunday’s victory in the second quarter with a head injury and did not return.

Wide receiver DeMario Douglas also injured his hamstring and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga hurt his foot. That was all in addition to linebacker Robert Spillane sitting out for the second straight game as he continues to deal with his own foot issue.

At 12-3, New England currently has a one-game lead over the Buffalo Bills (11-4) with two games to play. If the Patriots win this Sunday at the Jets and Buffalo loses when it hosts Philadelphia, New England will win the division crown.

It has left a welcome sense of urgency lingering inside the Patriots’ locker room.

“It was awesome to clinch the playoffs, but we want to win the division,” quarterback Drake Maye said.

What’s working

After being outscored 28-7 in the second half of their Week 15 loss to Buffalo, the Patriots vowed not to let it happen in two games in a row. They made good on that promise, outscoring the Ravens 18-14 over the final two quarters Sunday.

What needs help

Special teams. Trailing 17-13 in the third quarter and facing a fourth-and-10 on its own 44, New England lined up to punt. Instead, the Patriots faked, snapping directly to punter protector Marte Mapu. He looked to pass, before being tackled for a loss and fumbling. The Patriots recovered, but the Ravens took over on downs and capitalized by scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run by Derrick Henry to go up 24-13.

It was a disastrous play for a team that has had multiple highlights on special teams this season.

Stock up

Maye. He was again serenaded with “MVP!” chants from Patriots fans that made the trip to Baltimore, and his play was worthy of it. He had a bumpy start, throwing an interception in the red zone on the Patriots’ opening possession. But he was steady after that, keeping plays alive in the pocket and finding throwing lanes in the Ravens’ defense. Maye finished with a career-best 380 yards passing yards (his first career 300-yard game). He also had two touchdown tosses, his 10th game this season throwing for at least two TDs.

It marked his first career fourth-quarter comeback victory.

“I care about winning. If that’s what it takes, then hopefully I’ll try to do whatever it takes,” he said. “That’s what I’m trying to do for this team. I won’t change that, no matter if it’s 500 yards or 40 yards. Whatever it is to win the game.”

Stock down

Run defense. Henry carried 18 times for 128 yards against a Patriots defense that came in allowing just 89.5 yards per game on the ground. It could have been worse, but Henry didn’t get another carry after his 2-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. The Ravens still finished with 171 total rushing yards, a season-high allowed by the Patriots.

Injuries

In addition to Douglas, Spillane and Tonga, DT Joshua Farmer injured his hamstring and CB Charles Woods left with an ankle issue.

Key number

3 — The Patriots improved to 7-0 on the road this season, leaving them as the NFL’s only team with an unblemished record away from home. This is only the third time in team history that New England has started a season 7-0 on the road. The others were in 2007 and 2016, when they ended up a perfect 8-0.

Next steps

The Patriots visit a Jets team on Sunday that has lost three straight and five of six.

