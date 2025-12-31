Packers sign Ridder to practice squad and remain noncommittal on plans for regular-season finale

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay signed quarterback Desmond Ridder to its practice squad Wednesday as the Packers remained…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay signed quarterback Desmond Ridder to its practice squad Wednesday as the Packers remained quiet on how they’d approach their final regular-season game with their playoff seeding already determined.

Packers quarterbacks Jordan Love and Malik Willis practiced Wednesday, though coach Matt LaFleur noted that Love remains in concussion protocol.

“Here’s what I told the team,” LaFleur said. “We have 53 spots on our roster. You can have two call-ups. You have 48 dressed on game day. So there’s going to be some starters that aren’t going to play. Shoot, they may not suit up, they might suit up. And then you’re going to have some starters that are going to play. So basically, you guys will find out on Sunday who’s playing.”

According to the Packers’ injury report, Love was a full participant and Willis a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. Willis is dealing with injuries to his shoulder and hamstring.

The Packers (9-6-1) are locked into the NFC’s No. 7 playoff seed for a third straight year by losing 41-24 to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday. They close the regular season Sunday at Minnesota (8-8).

Green Bay needed to boost its quarterback depth because of the issues facing Love and Willis.

Love hasn’t played since taking a helmet-to-helmet hit in the second quarter of a 22-16 overtime loss at Chicago on Dec. 20. Willis played most of the Bears game and then started against the Ravens, but he injured his throwing shoulder in Chicago and hurt it again in the Ravens game.

Ridder has made 18 career starts with the Atlanta Falcons (2022-23) and Las Vegas Raiders (2024). He was on Minnesota’s practice squad earlier this season.

LaFleur noted that Ridder’s experience with teams that run similar schemes to Green Bay’s offense could help him learn the system quickly. Ridder played in Atlanta for Arthur Smith, who worked with LaFleur on the Tennessee Titans staff in 2018. Las Vegas’ offensive coordinator last season was Luke Getsy, who was on LaFleur’s Green Bay staff from 2019-21.

“So there is some common language I would say. … He seems like a smart guy, and we’ll see how fast he can pick it up,” LaFleur said.

Green Bay’s only other quarterback is Clayton Tune, who was activated from the practice squad for the Ravens game and ended up going 1 of 4 for 8 yards with an interception. The Packers signed Tune and safety Jonathan Baldwin from their practice squad to their active roster on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, the Packers claimed cornerback Trevon Diggs off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys, signed guard Karsen Barnhart and cornerback Tyron Herring to their practice squad and placed safety Zayne Anderson and cornerback Nate Hobbs on injured reserve.

