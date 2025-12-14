Lamar Jackson’s 2 TD passes, long pick-6 propel Ravens to 24-0 win over Bengals

The Ravens snapped a two-game losing streak and had what coach John Harbaugh said was their most complete game of the season as they blanked the Cincinnati Bengals 24-0 on Sunday.

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens served notice that they have plenty of fight left as they pursue a third straight AFC North title.

Lamar Jackson threw for two touchdowns and the Baltimore defense sacked Joe Burrow three times. Kyle Van Noy and Alohi Gilman teamed up for a 95-yard pick-6 in the fourth quarter that served as the knockout punch, and Burrow was shut out for the first time in his six-year career.

“Complementary football in all three phases, coming off our best week of practice. We’ve had really good weeks of practice, very intentional weeks of practice, and this was another level,” Harbaugh said. “At this point in time, to see that is really what is impressive about these guys.”

The Ravens (7-7) won their fourth straight road game and pulled within a half-game of Pittsburgh in the AFC North. The Steelers host Miami on Monday night.

Baltimore avenged a 32-14 loss to the visiting Bengals on Thanksgiving night.

The Ravens shut out the Bengals for the fourth time. It was the first time the Bengals have been shut out since their 2017 opener, which was also against Baltimore.

“I think we were (ticked) off we lost to them the first time; I’m not going to lie,” Gilman said. “It was good to go out there and just put that on tape and let everyone know that we’re ready to roll.”

Jackson threw first-half TD passes to Rasheen Ali and Zay Flowers and finished 8 of 12 for 150 yards. Derrick Henry rushed for 100 yards on 11 carries, his sixth game of 100 or more this season.

Baltimore’s offense was on the field for just 20:41, but scored on three straight drives late in the second quarter and early in the third.

“I believe all of us on offense had good rhythm. It felt like us, and we just have to keep pushing the envelope. We got positive yards and stayed ahead of the sticks,” Jackson said.

Cincinnati (4-10) — eliminated from playoff contention with the loss — drove into Baltimore territory four times but couldn’t score.

“It starts with our offense getting shut out. Never saw that coming,” coach Zac Taylor said. “There’s a huge amount of accountability I have to take with that. It’s frustrating to score zero points. That’s unacceptable.”

Burrow completed 25 of 39 passes for 225 yards but went 4 of 10 for 59 yards and was picked off twice when under pressure. The game capped a frustrating week for Burrow, who earlier in the week said he wasn’t having fun playing football.

“I mean, I think this is one of the worst games I’ve played. When your quarterback plays like that, your team is not going to have a chance to win,” said Burrow, who has thrown four interceptions in the last five quarters.

Ja’Marr Chase had 10 receptions for 132 yards.

Teaming up for a pick-6

Midway through the fourth quarter, Burrow drove the Bengals to the Ravens 7. On third-and-goal, Burrow tried to avoid the rush of Baltimore linebacker Tavius Robinson when he was picked off by Van Noy at the 5. Van Noy handed it off at the 16 to Gilman, who went 84 yards up the right sideline for the first defensive touchdown of his five-year career.

Gilman said he wasn’t surprised that Van Noy handed the ball off.

“I was actually yelling at him to pitch the ball after he caught it, so it worked out,” he said. “I saved some hamstrings for him. Put it on me. So, shout out to Kyle Van Noy. It was a great play.”

Turning point

The Ravens extended their lead to 14-0 with 23 seconds left in the first half on Jackson’s 28-yard strike to Flowers in the back left corner of the end zone. Bengals safety Geno Stone was late on coverage as the Ravens took only 42 seconds to go 80 yards in five plays.

On the second play of the drive, cornerback DJ Turner had a potential interception deflect off his facemask at the Bengals 17 when Jackson overthrew Mark Andrews.

“To get down there and to get the seven points, take it the 14, two-score game going into halftime — it was a huge drive,” Harbaugh said.

Injuries

Ravens: LB Teddye Buchanan (knee) left in the first half. CB Chidobe Awuzie (foot) and CB Marlon Humphrey (knee) were injured in the second half. Humphrey returned to the game.

Bengals: WR Charlie Jones (right ankle) came out in the second quarter. TE Noah Fant (right ankle), DT Kris Jenkins Jr. (left ankle) and RT Amarius Mims (right knee) were injured in the second half and did not return.

Up next

Ravens: Host New England next Sunday night.

Bengals: At Miami next Sunday.

