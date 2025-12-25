Lamar Jackson doubtful and Jordan Love questionable for Ravens-Packers game Saturday

Lamar Jackson is listed as doubtful for Baltimore’s game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night as he continues to deal with a back injury that knocked him out of the game against the New England Patriots last weekend.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) leaves the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) leaves the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Lamar Jackson is listed as doubtful for Baltimore’s game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night as he continues to deal with a back injury that knocked him out of the game against the New England Patriots last weekend.

The two-time MVP quarterback hasn’t practiced this week after getting hurt in the second quarter of Baltimore’s 28-24 loss. Tyler Huntley, who went 9 of 10 for 65 yards against New England, would likely start if Jackson’s unavailable.

Green Bay (9-5-1) has its own quarterback issues after Jordan Love left the Packers’ 22-16 overtime loss at Chicago last weekend because of a concussion. Love and Green Bay backup quarterback Malik Willis are both listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against the Ravens (7-8).

Love practiced on a limited basis this week. Willis hurt his throwing shoulder against the Bears and was considered a limited practice participant Tuesday and Thursday. Willis didn’t practice Wednesday because of an illness.

The Packers also are listing offensive tackle Zach Tom (back/knee), center Sean Rhyan (knee/illness), wide receiver Christian Watson (shoulder/illness), safety Evan Williams (knee) and cornerback/receiver Bo Melton (illness) questionable. Tom and Williams didn’t play against the Bears.

