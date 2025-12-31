Lamar Jackson at practice for the Ravens as Baltimore prepares for Pittsburgh showdown

Lamar Jackson was at practice Wednesday for the Baltimore Ravens as they prepared for this weekend's showdown at Pittsburgh for the AFC North title.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson’s return to practice gave the Baltimore Ravens some additional hope for this weekend’s showdown at Pittsburgh for the AFC North title.

“That’s our guy and that’s our leader,” tight end Mark Andrews said. “Just going through the offense, making plays, making the right reads. For us, it was a great work day. It was awesome to have him out there.”

Jackson missed last weekend’s must-win game at Green Bay because of a back injury. He hasn’t had a full week of practice since early November, but his presence Wednesday suggests that’s a possibility now. The two-time MVP quarterback was a full participant.

Receivers Rashod Bateman (illness) and DeAndre Hopkins (rest) did not practice, and neither did pass rusher Kyle Van Noy (quadriceps). Tight end Charlie Kolar (nose), fullback Patrick Ricard (ankle), linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring), tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) and guard Andrew Vorhees (foot) were limited.

Last weekend was the fourth game Jackson has missed this season. The first three were because of a hamstring injury. Baltimore has fought back from a 1-5 start but still needs to beat Pittsburgh on Sunday night to make the playoffs. Having Jackson at full strength could obviously be a plus.

“I can’t speak for Lamar or anybody, but he looked good,” coach John Harbaugh said. “I’m optimistic.”

Jackson didn’t speak with reporters after practice Wednesday. It’s been a while since he’s been at his best for any extended period. He returned from his hamstring injury in Week 8 and played well for a couple of games, but then he started missing practices and popping up on the injury report with knee, ankle and toe issues, plus an illness.

“I’ve been around this dude for the past four years, and I know what he’s about. I know that he practices what he preaches, and if he’s able to go out there and play and practice, he would do so,” safety Kyle Hamilton said. “He’s a warrior, and I respect him. Respect who he is as a person and as a player.”

Jackson kept playing in the games, but neither he nor the offense looked particularly good, and losses to Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and New England nearly knocked Baltimore out of the playoff chase. A back injury caused Jackson to exit the game against the Patriots, and backup Tyler Huntley played in the win at Green Bay.

Jackson’s shaky performance and his uncertain health status gave rise to the kinds of external doubts he had mostly left behind over the previous two seasons — about his durability, his relationship with Harbaugh and even his professionalism and his future in Baltimore.

“He’s a polarizing person. He’s been that since college, Heisman days. You’ve got to give a lot of credit to him and what he’s been through, all throughout his career — the type of scrutiny that he’s faced — to be able to be where he’s at,” Andrews said. “Obviously this year hasn’t been the way he’s drawn it up, but he’s a fighter. He’s going to continue to fight for this organization, and everybody in this organization has trust in Lamar. He’s one of one.”

Win this week and a lot of this season’s frustration will be in the past. Jackson lost four of his first five starts against Pittsburgh before beating the Steelers twice late last season, including in a playoff game. But the most recent meeting was a 27-22 loss a few weeks ago.

“The Steelers in the past have been a team that’s always been kind of a knife in our side, especially him,” cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. “I think he’ll be more than ready to go if he’s out there Sunday.”

