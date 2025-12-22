John Harbaugh’s job security is now a legitimate topic with the Ravens on the brink of elimination

Unless something wild happens in the next two weeks, Baltimore's 2025 season will be remembered as a colossal bust. It's reached the point now where Ravens coach John Harbaugh is being asked about his job security.

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Unless something wild happens in the next two weeks, Baltimore’s 2025 season will be remembered as a colossal bust.

It’s reached the point now where Ravens coach John Harbaugh is being asked about his job security.

“There’s no such thing as ‘your’ job or ‘my’ job. We have responsibilities, and we’re given opportunities to steward those responsibilities, and you’re given a job to do that until you’re not,” Harbaugh said Monday. “I try to do the job, not try to keep the job, because there’s no such thing as having a job. You’re just doing a job.”

If you missed the first 14 games of Baltimore’s season, fear not. The 28-24 loss to New England on Sunday night was an almost perfect recap of why the Ravens are in the position they’re in — trailing Pittsburgh by two games in the AFC North with two to play.

On Sunday night:

— A promising start for Baltimore was derailed when a fumble by Derrick Henry seemed to change everything.

— The Ravens couldn’t rush the passer effectively enough, and their secondary was exposed by one of the game’s top quarterbacks.

— An injury to Lamar Jackson only added to Baltimore’s problems.

— Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley played well enough to help the Ravens rally.

— Then Baltimore blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter. Not only did the Ravens fail to lean on Henry after he’d rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns, they didn’t use him at all on their final two drives after his TD put them up 24-13.

— Baltimore still had a chance to win after falling behind by four, but one shoe hadn’t yet dropped: Zay Flowers, the shifty receiver who has had ball security issues for a while, was having a terrific game until he fumbled away the Ravens’ final possession.

— And so Baltimore was left with another loss in prime time at home — the type of scenario the Ravens used to dominate.

What’s working

The run defense was solid. Baltimore outrushed New England 171-79, and the Ravens have outrushed their last three opponents by a total of 364 yards.

When Baltimore was trying to protect a three-point lead, however, the Ravens went with Keaton Mitchell, who finished with only 13 yards on nine carries. Harbaugh said Henry and running backs coach Willie Taggart decided Mitchell would start the drive and Henry would come in later, but Baltimore was forced to punt before Henry touched the ball again.

“Looking back at it right now, to your point, I’d have grabbed it, and I would have said, ‘No, put Derrick in the game.’ But that’s not really the way it works in real time,” Harbaugh said. “It’s the guys doing the rotation, the (position) coach doing the rotation, and it’s also the plays that are called. Certain plays are set up for Keaton, and that opening play (a play-action pass) was more of a ‘Keaton play’ of the series.”

What needs help

The Ravens have lost 12 fumbles this season, tied for the most in the NFL. The problem for Baltimore is that the primary culprits have been Jackson, Henry and Flowers, and to some extent Isaiah Likely, whose fumble at the goal line last month cost the Ravens.

Mark Andrews hasn’t lost a fumble this season, but he did preposterously try to lateral the ball while being tackled on his own side of the field with seconds remaining in the first half. The Patriots recovered, but the play was negated by a penalty.

The bottom line: Baltimore’s most dynamic offensive players can’t be trusted to hold onto the ball.

Stock up

The Ravens will have a hard time winning if Jackson can’t stay healthy, but Huntley may have cemented himself as the best option to back him up. Huntley went 9 of 10 for 65 yards Sunday.

Stock down

Rookie kicker Tyler Loop came up short on a key 56-yard field goal in the third quarter.

Injuries

Harbaugh said Jackson has a back contusion. He said the star quarterback and G Andrew Vorhees (foot) are both day to day.

Key stat

The Ravens went 0-3 in prime time home games this season. Only Seattle in 2000 has lost more games in that situation, but the Seahawks went 2-4.

Next steps

There’s only one way for the Ravens to make the playoffs now. Baltimore has to win at Green Bay on Saturday, then Cleveland has to beat Pittsburgh on Sunday, and then the Ravens have to win at Pittsburgh in Week 18.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.