Joe Burrow dons new shoes, sparks Bengals’ playoff hopes

CINCINNATI (AP) — They admittedly aren’t the most comfortable shoes that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has ever worn. However…

CINCINNATI (AP) — They admittedly aren’t the most comfortable shoes that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has ever worn.

However the new cleats are helping him stay healthy and stay on the field less than three months out from surgery on his left big toe.

Burrow, who had surgery in the middle of September to repair a turf toe injury, has a carbon fiber plate and a custom orthotic in his left shoe.

“The shoe can’t bend,” Burrow said. “It’s because my toe can’t go backward right now, still a little early for that, so just keeps it firm and not bending it back. … These are the (cleats) that I feel like give me enough space and stability to do what I need to do.”

It worked for him last Thursday as he led the Bengals to a 32-14 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Burrow’s return game.

Coach Zac Taylor immediately showed confidence in Burrow’s mobility. In the first half, Burrow ran on a number of play-action passes and scrambles as well as a quarterback sneak. He also had 32 pass attempts in the first half.

Burrow dealt with a bit of rust in his first game back, which was highlighted in red zone stops where the Bengals had to settle for field goals. In the second half, Burrow looked like his normal self.

”(It was) really impressive,” offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said. “I think he kind of summarized it the same way I would. (There were) probably four plays in that first half just kind of uncharacteristic misses that looked strange coming from him because we just aren’t used to those. Outside of that, I thought he operated really cleanly. I thought the communication at the line of scrimmage and in and out of the huddle was really good. Then, he was able to extend enough to be a threat and made some big-time throws in the second half.”

The Bengals have won eight straight games that were started by Burrow, and he provided a confidence boost to the entire team on Thanksgiving as the Bengals beat the first-place team in their division.

Following a week where the Ravens looked inconsistent and the Pittsburgh Steelers continued their recent slide, the 4-8 Bengals are suddenly just two games out of first place with five games left in the regular season.

Burrow’s return boosts the Bengals’ playoff chances.

“He’s super intelligent,” right guard Dalton Risner said. “He’s paid accordingly. He has had the success he has had for a reason. He has been to the Super Bowl for a reason. The way he commands, the way he understands the game, the way he sees the field, the way he delivers the ball, that’s Joe Burrow.”

This week, Burrow returns to Buffalo for the first time since his dominant playoff victory over the Bills nearly three years ago.

In the divisional round of the 2022 season, the Bengals beat the Bills, 27-10.

On Wednesday, Burrow called that one of his favorite games in the NFL but acknowledged how long ago that game feels.

This week, the Bengals desperately need a win to stay alive in the playoff race.

“Our biggest focus right now is finding a way to beat Buffalo and taking it where it goes from there,” Taylor said. “Right now, that’s really all that matters.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.