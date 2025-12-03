Colts sign former Saints kicker Blake Grupe to practice squad

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kicker Blake Grupe is getting a fresh start two weeks after losing his job in New Orleans.…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kicker Blake Grupe is getting a fresh start two weeks after losing his job in New Orleans.

Indianapolis signed Grupe to its practice squad Wednesday, one day after waiving Michael Badgley, and he’s expected to make his Colts debut in Sunday’s key AFC South game at Jacksonville (8-4).

Grupe was part of a three-player tryout Tuesday that also featured former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.

“I have nothing but good things to say about New Orleans, especially the city,” Grupe said. “Unfortunately, I feel like this year kind of snowballed on me a little bit, and that’s the nature of this business, that’s the nature of being a kicker. I know how to be better.”

The move also could benefit Grupe in another way, leaving a 2-10 Saints squad while joining the 8-4 Colts, who are tied with the Jaguars for the division lead and hold the AFC’s No. 6 seed entering Week 14.

Grupe lost his job in New Orleans after making just 18 of 26 field goals this season though he did convert all 15 of his extra-point attempts, which was a key factor in Indy’s decision to go with its third kicker this season.

He made 75 of 94 field goals and 86 of 88 extra points in 45 games with the Saints between 2023 and 2025 and also worked with Colts special teams coordinator Brian Mason when the two were at Notre Dame in 2022.

Badgley was released after missing his third extra point attempt in seven games. His most recent miss proved costly because Indy (8-4) drove to the Houston 31-yard line with about two minutes to play Sunday. The Colts were forced to try to score a go-ahead touchdown instead of kicking a field goal that would have tied the score and potentially forced overtime.

“It’s always tough when you make those decisions,” Colts coach Shane Steichen said. “Like I said before, I love Badge as a person and sometimes you’ve got to make tough decisions like that and we’re excited for Blake and his opportunity.”

Instead, the Colts wound up losing 20-16, marking the first time this season they’ve lost two in a row. The loss allowed Jacksonville to grab a share of the division lead and let two-time defending division champ Houston move within one game of the leaders.

Spencer Shrader suffered a season-ending right knee injury, tearing multiple ligaments, in a collision during a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in early October.

