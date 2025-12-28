Browns prevent Steelers from clinching AFC North with 13-6 win over Pittsburgh

CLEVELAND (AP) — Myles Garrett has said throughout another disappointing season by the Cleveland Browns that getting a win took…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Myles Garrett has said throughout another disappointing season by the Cleveland Browns that getting a win took on greater importance than breaking the NFL’s single-season sack record.

Garrett will have to wait another week to get the mark, but he accomplished something more meaningful on Sunday.

Not only did Cleveland’s 13-6 victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday snap a four-game losing streak and allow the team to eclipse its win total from last season, it prevented the Steelers from clinching the AFC North.

“It feels great. They’re our rival, we always want to beat them, doesn’t matter the circumstances,” Garrett said. “So glad to have opportunity to do it and get the job done.”

Pittsburgh (9-7) came into the weekend needing either a win over Cleveland or a loss by Baltimore for its first division title since 2020.

Instead, the Steelers will host the Ravens to close the regular season with the winner getting the division and the AFC’s fourth seed in the playoffs.

“I have full confidence we’ll go home and win next week,” said Aaron Rodgers, who was 21 of 39 passing for 168 yards.

It is the first time since Dec. 10, 2009, that the Browns (4-12) defeated the Steelers and held them without a touchdown. It is also the seventh time in Rodgers’ 256 starts that his offense hasn’t reached the end zone. Only one of those resulted in a win.

“Outstanding, and a bunch of individual efforts. Obviously, Myles getting all the attention he got. I thought (cornerback) Tyson (Campbell) was outstanding,” coach Kevin Stefanski said. “I thought (linebacker) Carson (Schwesinger) battled and fought like he always does and ends up tackling the guy to the ground. You know, just a bunch of individual efforts and just that was what was required today.”

The Steelers came into the game without top wide receiver DK Metcalf, who was serving the first of a two-game suspension following an altercation with a fan at Detroit last week.

Pittsburgh’s game plan though seemed to be more geared to making sure Garrett didn’t set the sack record against the Steelers than trying to wrap up a playoff spot.

Garrett finished with a team-high six pressures on 39 pass rushes. He was chip-blocked or double-teamed 16 times. When the All-Pro was single covered, the Steelers either had Rodgers roll out to the opposite side or he threw a quick pass.

“They kind of fell into the same line of thinking that the Packers did (in Week 3). You know, we’ll just throw everything at them and see if we can muster effort to win without it,” Garrett said.

Cleveland scored on its first two possessions and jumped out to a 10-0 lead. Shedeur Sanders completed 17 of 23 passes for 186 yards, including a touchdown and two interceptions as he improved to 2-4 as an NFL starting quarterback.

Rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. scored a touchdown for the third time in four games and Andre Szmyt had two field goals, including one from 33 yards that put the Browns up 13-6 with 1:40 remaining.

Pittsburgh got the ball at its 35 after a touchback. Rodgers got the Steelers to the Browns 7 in five plays, but he was unable to connect with Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the next three plays. Denzel Ward blanketed Valdes-Scantling on a pass to the right corner of the end zone on fourth-and-goal with 17 seconds remaining as Pittsburgh turned it over on downs.

“I didn’t think we played poorly. I thought the game was kind of unfolding in the way that you would anticipate, but we never made that signature play that kind of got us over the hump,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said.

Lone touchdown

Cleveland scored the game’s only touchdown with 5:11 remaining in the first quarter when Sanders connected with Fannin for a 28-yard score to make it 10-0.

Fannin adjusted his route as the ball was in the air. He caught it at the 1 before rolling into the end zone.

“I didn’t really think too much about it. I just saw the ball there and adjusted to grab it. I’m thankful that 12 (Sanders) put it up there for me to grab it,” Fannin said.

Fannin aggravated his groin injury on the play and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Fannin originally suffered the injury during Friday’s practice.

“It felt good getting a win overall and especially the team we won against. I think it’s been bittersweet because I feel like the offense, we got to do our part. I got to do my part a little bit more, we can’t be happy with only 13 points on the board,” Sanders said.

Missed opportunities

Pittsburgh wasted a prime scoring chance with 2:46 remaining in the first half when it turned it over on downs at the Cleveland 22 when Rodgers wasn’t able to connect with Scotty Miller on a pass to the end zone on fourth-and-1.

The Steelers drive started at the Browns 31 when rookie linebacker Jack Sawyer, who went to Ohio State, picked off Sanders’ pass at the Pittsburgh 42 and returned it 27 yards into Cleveland territory.

Chris Boswell was short on a 54-yard attempt early in the fourth quarter after Alex Wright sacked Rodgers for a 5-yard loss at the Browns 36 on third-and-14.

Woe for five

The Steelers are winless (0-4-1) in their past five games against teams eight or more games below .500. That is tied with the 1985-87 Buccaneers and 1993-2009 Raiders for the longest such streak. Both were 0-5.

Injuries

Steelers: TE Darnell Washington suffered a broken arm during the second quarter.

Browns: Besides Fannin, G Wyatt Teller aggravated a calf injury in the first quarter. G Tevin Jenkins suffered a concussion during the fourth quarter.

Up next

Steelers: host Baltimore next weekend

Browns: at Cincinnati to finish the season.

