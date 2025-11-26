Joe Burrow activated off injured reserve, set to return against Ravens

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was activated off injured reserve on Wednesday, the final hurdle he needed to clear in order to return on Thanksgiving night against the Baltimore Ravens.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was activated off injured reserve on Wednesday, the final hurdle he needed to clear in order to return on Thanksgiving night against the Baltimore Ravens.

Burrow had surgery to repair a turf toe injury on Sept. 19 and missed nine games. The six-year veteran is making his return nearly a full month ahead of schedule.

The Bengals (3-8) have dropped eight of nine without Burrow. He returned to practice on Nov. 10 and worked with the scout team and first-team offense for 11-on-11 drills last week.

Cincinnati also activated safety Daijahn Anthony from injured reserve after he missed the first 11 games because of a hamstring injury, Cornerback Marco Wilson went on IR after he suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday’s 26-20 loss to New England.

