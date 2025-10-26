Tyler Huntley leads Ravens past Bears 30-16, Derrick Henry scores 2 TDs for Baltimore

In what they hope will be their final game before Lamar Jackson returns, the Baltimore Ravens finally looked pretty good without him.

Derrick Henry ran for two touchdowns, Tyler Huntley made a big third-down throw late in the fourth quarter and the Ravens beat the Chicago Bears 30-16 on Sunday.

The Ravens (2-5) snapped a four-game skid and ended Chicago’s four-game winning streak. The Bears (4-3) dominated the first quarter, but managed only two field goals in that period and didn’t score again until the fourth.

“Getting a lot more guys back healthy and playing, it just feels like it’s like a fresh new start for us,” said fullback Patrick Ricard, who returned from a calf injury to make his season debut. “So right now, we’re 1-0.”

Although Jackson returned to practice this week, he was ruled out Saturday for a third straight game because of a hamstring injury. The Ravens had lost 11 of their previous 13 when their star quarterback didn’t play, but Huntley filled in capably this time after Cooper Rush started against the Texans and Rams.

Other than Jackson, Baltimore was as healthy as it’s been in a while.

Huntley completed his first nine passes and ultimately went 17 for 22 for 186 yards. He also ran for 53 yards. The Ravens led 16-13 in the fourth quarter when, with the Bears backed up near their own goal line, Caleb Williams was intercepted by Nate Wiggins, giving Baltimore the ball at the Chicago 9. Huntley threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Kolar two plays later.

“I don’t think you can play any better than that,” coach John Harbaugh said to Huntley, who was waiting for Harbaugh to finish his postgame news conference. “That was one of those all-time great performances, man. I’m so proud of you.”

The Bears kicked a field goal to pull within seven with 5:06 left, but Huntley threw a 14-yard pass to DeAndre Hopkins on third-and-7 and Henry’s 2-yard touchdown made it 30-16.

“Huntley hurt us with both his arm and legs,” Chicago coach Ben Johnson said. “We let him get some big runs on the ground and he threw some accurate balls there in the air. He played really well and we didn’t do enough to affect him.”

The Bears outgained the Ravens 125-8 in the first quarter, but led only 6-0. Baltimore then took the lead on a 2-yard scoring run by Henry and it was 10-6 at the half. The Ravens opened the second half with a field goal, then Huntley’s scrambling ability helped them drive 76 yards for another three points before the third quarter ended.

D’Andre Swift’s 2-yard TD run in the fourth pulled the Bears within three at 16-13.

Williams threw for 285 yards. He took an intentional grounding penalty that derailed a drive late in the second quarter. Cairo Santos ended up having to try a 58-yard field goal — with the Bears rushing to get it off — and came up short on the last play of the half.

The Bears came in with an NFL-best turnover margin of plus-11, but Wiggins’ interception was the only takeaway in this game.

Chicago was without starting defensive backs Tyrique Stevenson (shoulder) and Kyler Gordon (groin/calf).

Key sequence

With the score 16-13, Jordan Stout got off a 40-yard punt that was caught on the fly by teammate Tylan Wallace, pinning the Bears at their own 4. The interception by Wiggins came two plays later.

Milestone

Henry’s two rushing touchdowns brought his career total to 112, breaking a tie with Walter Payton (110) for fifth on the career list. Next up is Adrian Peterson with 120.

“I’m always going to pay homage to the one that came before me,” Henry said. “Such a cool thing. I’ve been blessed with teammates and coaches I’ve had throughout the years to reach that milestone. Still more to do.”

Too many flags

The Bears rank near the top of the league in most penalties per game and most penalty yards per game, and that area was again a problem. Chicago was flagged 11 times for 79 yards.

“We got to emphasize it more. That’s what it comes down to,” Williams said. “We have to figure it out, find a solution, because it’s hurting us as an offense.”

Injuries

Chicago’s Dominique Robinson injured his ankle and fellow DL Shemar Turner left with a knee injury. … Bears WR Luther Burden III left with a concussion.

Up next

Bears: At Cincinnati next Sunday.

Ravens: At Miami on Thursday night.

