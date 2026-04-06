Ravens sign punter Luke Elzinga as a possible replacement for Jordan Stout

The Baltimore Ravens signed punter Luke Elzinga, about a month after losing standout Jordan Stout to free agency.

Oklahoma punter Luke Elzinga boots the ball during the second half of the Armed Forces Bowl NCAA college football game between Navy and Oklahoma, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. Navy won 21-20. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP/Julio Cortez) Oklahoma punter Luke Elzinga boots the ball during the second half of the Armed Forces Bowl NCAA college football game between Navy and Oklahoma, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. Navy won 21-20. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP/Julio Cortez) OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens signed punter Luke Elzinga, about a month after losing standout Jordan Stout to free agency.

The Ravens announced the move Monday.

Stout followed coach John Harbaugh from the Ravens to the New York Giants. Now the Ravens bring in Elzinga, who punted at Central Michigan and Oklahoma from 2020-24 but has not played in an NFL game.

Stout, an All-Pro, averaged a career-high 50.1 yards per punt this past season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.