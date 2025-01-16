Ravens history is filled with big road victories in the playoffs. Now they need another

Snow is possible this weekend, and the Ravens can also expect cold, windy conditions when they face the Bills.

“I’ve always wanted to play in like three feet of snow, to where all they can do is run the ball,” he said this week while preparing for Sunday night’s playoff game at Buffalo. “It won’t be that snowy. … I know they’re used to the cold, but it gets cold enough in Baltimore, so I don’t think it will be much different.”

Snow is possible this weekend, and the Ravens can also expect cold, windy conditions when they face the Bills. A hostile crowd will also be an obstacle, but if there’s one franchise that can draw on past success in tough environments, it’s this one.

When Baltimore beat Pittsburgh last weekend, it was only the fifth home playoff victory in franchise history — remarkable for a team that has won two Super Bowls and been such a regular participant in the postseason. The Ravens are 5-5 at home in the playoffs and 11-8 on the road.

In coach John Harbaugh’s 17 seasons at the helm, they’ve won eight road postseason games — no other team has more than six in that span.

The Ravens now have a chance to add to that total, and if they win this weekend, there’s a good chance another road trip (at Kansas City) would await in the AFC title game. It’s in theory a tougher path than the one Baltimore had last season, when it was the top seed in the conference but lost at home to the Chiefs in the AFC championship game.

Baltimore practiced indoors Wednesday and Thursday because its practice fields were frozen, but the doors to the outside were open, keeping the air inside chilled. The importance of good preparation extends beyond the weather.

“You have to operate under duress. The duress of the opponent, it’s also the duress of the environment, and it’s really the noise as much as anything, especially for the offense,” Harbaugh said. “But that’s a two-way street. We have it at our stadium — our defense has to operate that way, too. Both groups have to deal with communication, with noise.”

Baltimore’s Super Bowl-winning teams from 2000 and 2012 each had only one home playoff game. The 2000 team won at top-seeded Tennessee in the divisional round, then went to Oakland and beat the Raiders for the AFC title.

A dozen years later, the Ravens won 38-35 in double overtime at Denver — a comeback dubbed the “Mile High Miracle” — before a road victory over New England in the AFC championship game.

Denver creates unique issues because of its altitude, but Buffalo is different in its own way. The cold weather combined with fierce support from fans hungry for a championship — it all adds up to a potentially brutal environment for visitors.

The Chiefs were able to win there in last season’s playoffs, but Buffalo hasn’t lost a home game since. Despite all that, Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith is defiant.

“It’s about us as a defense doing what we do, regardless of where the place at, how cold it is. Nobody cares about any of that stuff,” Smith said. “It’s about playing ball. It can be on a cement track, it can be wherever. I don’t care if it’s negative. We’re going to be ready, and trust me, the cold will not be a factor at all.”

