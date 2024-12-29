2,000 yard rushing yards in a season

2,105 — Eric Dickerson, L.A. Rams, 1984.
2,097 — Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings, 2012.
2,066 — Jamal Lewis, Baltimore Ravens, 2003.
2,053 — Barry Sanders, Detroit Lions, 1997.
2,008 —Terrell Davis, Denver Broncos, 1998.
2,006 — Chris Johnson, Tennessee Titans, 2009.
x-2,005 — Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles, 2024.
2,003 — O.J. Simpson, Buffalo Bills, 1973.
x-active player
