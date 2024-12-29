2,000 yard rushing yards in a season

2,105 — Eric Dickerson, L.A. Rams, 1984. 2,097 — Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings, 2012. 2,066 — Jamal Lewis, Baltimore Ravens,…

2,105 — Eric Dickerson, L.A. Rams, 1984.

2,097 — Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings, 2012.

2,066 — Jamal Lewis, Baltimore Ravens, 2003.

2,053 — Barry Sanders, Detroit Lions, 1997.

2,008 —Terrell Davis, Denver Broncos, 1998.

2,006 — Chris Johnson, Tennessee Titans, 2009.

x-2,005 — Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles, 2024.

2,003 — O.J. Simpson, Buffalo Bills, 1973.

x-active player

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.