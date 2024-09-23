The Ravens’ struggles in the fourth quarter nearly cost them another game

The Ravens got their first win of the season in Week 3 at Dallas, escaping 28-25 after leading by 22 points in the fourth quarter.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rushes for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. The Ravens defeated the Cowboys, 28-25. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)(AP/Gareth Patterson) Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rushes for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. The Ravens defeated the Cowboys, 28-25. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)(AP/Gareth Patterson) OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been telling his teammates they need to do a better job of putting opponents away and finishing games.

Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, will need to have that same conversation again this week as Baltimore prepares to host Buffalo on Sunday night.

The Ravens got their first win of the season in Week 3 at Dallas, escaping 28-25 after leading by 22 points in the fourth quarter.

Baltimore had similar issues the previous week against Las Vegas, which hasn’t had a winning season since 2021. The Ravens led by 10 points early in the fourth quarter before losing 26-23 to the visiting Raiders when Daniel Carlson made a 38-yard field goal with 27 seconds remaining.

Careless penalties, poor pass coverage and a stalled offense allowed the Cowboys to make a late push. Ravens coach John Harbaugh is confident his players can correct the mistakes that have led to fourth-quarter meltdowns.

“We can see where the issues are, and you just fix them. And suddenly you play better. It’s not so much as we’re not good,” Harbaugh said Monday. “The way that we played in the first half should be the way we play the whole game.”

Jackson did his part against the Cowboys, throwing for 182 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 87 yards and a score. He became the fifth quarterback in NFL history to reach 30 rushing touchdowns within the first seven years of a career, joining Josh Allen (55), Cam Newton (54), Jalen Hurts (42) and Kordell Stewart (33).

With the Ravens clinging to a three-point lead, Jackson threw a critical third-down pass to Zay Flowers that extended a drive with 2:28 remaining. Jackson then ran 10 yards for a first down just after the two-minute warning to seal the win.

“We’ve got to finish,” Jackson said. “We’re up 28-6. The game is not over. We’ve been in those situations (for) years in the past — when we go up at halftime, come back, and we lose (after) we’re up 35-14 and stuff like that. I believe we’ve just got to keep doing what we’re doing in the first half (and) just keep putting our guys on the (field) and keep the defense guessing.”

What’s working

The Ravens finished with 274 yards rushing against the Cowboys. It’s the fourth time in seven games Baltimore has run for more than 250 yards against Dallas — the most of any team against one opponent.

Nonetheless, the game was close in the end and Harbaugh was happy he had Jackson to make the critical plays down the stretch.

“I thought Lamar was just phenomenal throughout the game and then took over the last drive,” Harbaugh said. “We had some big runs at the end, too. We ran the ball well at the end, and to finish out that way was really important to win the game on offense at the end, and that’s what they got done.”

What needs help

The Ravens have been outscored 32-7 in the fourth quarter over the past two games. Baltimore needs to do a better job controlling the clock by running the ball late.

The defense has to be more effective in getting opponents off the field. The Cowboys converted three of four third-down opportunities in the fourth quarter.

Stock up

After two uneven performances, Derrick Henry had a breakout game against Dallas. Henry finished with 151 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 25 carries. He also caught a 23-yard pass.

Stock down

Justin Tucker missed a 46-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter that helped change the momentum of the game. It was his lone attempt. Tucker has missed a field goal in each of Baltimore’s three games.

Injuries

Rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins returned after missing the Raiders game with a neck injury and concussion from a car crash. Wiggins forced a fumble by Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb late in the first quarter.

Key numbers

21 — Wins for the Ravens in 22 games against NFC opponents with Jackson as the starter. His only loss was 24-20 to the New York Giants in 2022. The Ravens’ 71-42-1 (.627) record against NFC opponents is the best of any team in the league.

Next steps

The Ravens will look to even their record at 2-2 when they host the Bills on Sunday night. Baltimore leads the regular-season series 6-4, and the Bills will have one fewer day to prepare.

