Lamar Jackson practices for the Ravens for the 2nd time since the start of training camp

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson was back at practice for the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday after missing time because of an illness.

Jackson had practiced only once since the start of camp last weekend, and he didn’t make it to the end of that practice Wednesday. But on Saturday he was back, and coach John Harbaugh said he brought a lot of energy.

“I thought he did really well, especially considering the fact that he’s had to come back from being sick,” Harbaugh said. “I thought he looked good.”

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen was hurt falling on his shoulder, and wide receiver Zay Flowers was excused from practice for a wedding.

