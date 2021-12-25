HOLIDAY NEWS: Bidens stop at Floriana Christmas tree | Hundreds visit National Christmas Tree | America's choice Christmas cuisines | Grocery stores open Christmas
Home » Baltimore Ravens » Ravens place Tyler Huntley…

Ravens place Tyler Huntley on Reserve/COVID-19 list, Josh Johnson set to start

NBC Sports Staff

December 25, 2021, 2:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Ravens place Tyler Huntley on Reserve/COVID-19 list, Josh Johnson set to start originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday morning and was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Huntley missed practice Friday due to an illness and with Lamar Jackson questionable for Sunday’s game against the Bengals, Josh Johnson could get the start for Baltimore.

Johnson has only started eight games in his NFL career that dates back to 2009.

The veteran QB recently saw action early this year on the New York Jets after Mike White suffered an injury during a Thursday night game against the Colts. Johnson completed 27 of 41 passes for 317 yards, three touchdowns and threw one interception at the end of the game.

The Ravens enter a must-win matchup against the Bengals as both teams are 8-6.

Baltimore struggled in their first matchup against Cincinnati during Week 7 of the season in a 41-17 loss at M&T Bank Stadium.

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

Once again in 2022, your actual federal pay raise depends a lot on where you work

Anthony Brown says DoD won't get far on extremism issue without better data

Balfour Beatty Communities to pay millions in fines after pleading guilty to defrauding military

Air Force sets up new military family program led by chief of staff's wife

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up