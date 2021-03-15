CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. sports update | Masks after vaccination? | Md. hits vaccine milestone | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Ravens sign G Kevin Zeitler to 3-year deal ahead of free agency

Matt Weyrich

March 15, 2021, 9:30 AM

Ravens sign Zeitler to 3-year deal ahead of free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Just two days before free agency begins, the Ravens have signed guard Kevin Zeitler to a three-year, $22 million deal with $16 million guaranteed. ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport were the first to report the figures.

Zeitler, 31, is a former first-round pick who’s spent parts of nine seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals (2012-16), Cleveland Browns (2017-18) and New York Giants (2019-20). The Wisconsin product has appeared in all but nine eligible games since entering the league in 2012.

Pro Football Focus gave Zeitler a player grade of 65.9 in 2020, which ranked 32nd among all guards and represented the lowest grade of his career. He received a 76.4 in 2019 and peaked with an 89.0 in 2014. PFF considered him to be a better pass blocker (68.7) than run blocker (63.0) last season.

Baltimore will likely start Zeitler at right guard, a spot the team struggled to fill in 2020 after Ravens legend Marshal Yanda retired. The move gives the Ravens some clarity on the right side of its offensive line amid trade rumors surrounding right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. Tackle Ronnie Stanley and guard Bradley Bozeman are locked into the two starting spots on the left side.

Zeitler was permitted to sign with the Ravens early after being cut by the Giants last week.

