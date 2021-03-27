Baltimore is signing wide receiver Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal is worth $6 million with $5 million guaranteed.

Report: Ravens to sign WR Sammy Watkins to one-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Ravens have gotten Lamar Jackson a much-needed weapon.

Watkins, who is still only 27 years old, spent the past three seasons catching passes from Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs, serving as the team’s primary No. 2 wideout behind Tyreek Hill. Before that, Watkins spent one year with the Rams after beginning his career with the Bills.

Injuries have hampered Watkins throughout his career, as he’s missed 14 games over the past three seasons due to multiple ailments. In 2020 alone, he missed six games in the regular season and was inactive for two of the Chiefs’ three postseason matchups.

In Baltimore, Watkins will have plenty of opportunities to prove to the Ravens — and the rest of the league — what he’s still capable of. The Ravens’ weakest position is currently at wideout. Besides Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, wide receiver is filled with question marks. At the very least, Watkins will be able to give the position some stability.

In his seven-year career, Watkins has totaled 321 catches for 4,465 yards and 33 touchdowns.