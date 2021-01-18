Ravens waive Robert Griffin III, three others and sign 11 to future deals

Along with three other releases, the Baltimore Ravens waived Robert Griffin III on Monday, ending his three-year run as the team’s backup quarterback.

The Ravens waived Robert Griffin III on Monday evening, ending Griffin’s three-year run as the team’s backup quarterback. Griffin’s contract expired at season’s end anyway, as he was in the last year of a two-year deal.

In three seasons, Griffin played in 14 games, with two starts, and completed 33 of 58 passes for 288 yards and a touchdown. He also threw four interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for 139 yards on 32 attempts.

The Ravens now seem content to roll into next season with Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley competing for the backup job, both of whom saw time in the 2020 season. They could add a veteran to the mix for training camp as well.

The Ravens also waived defensive backs Davontae Harris and Tramon Williams and wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas, who was a COVID opt-out this season.

Additionally, the team signed 11 players to futures contracts: Linebacker Aaron Adeoye, defensive tackles Aaron Crawford and Braxton Hoyett, quarterback Tyler Huntley, wide receiver Jaylon Moore, long snapper Nick Moore, defensive end Chauncer Rivers, defensive backs Nigel Warrior and Chris Westry, running back Ty’Son Williams and tight end Eli Wolf.