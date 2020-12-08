Dez Bryant says he will ‘call it a quit for the season’ after positive COVID test

Just after he announced his positive COVID test on Twitter, Ravens wideout Dez Bryant said he’s going to “call it a quit” on the season.

Dez Bryant says he will ‘call it a quit for the season’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Just after he announced his positive COVID test on Twitter, Ravens wideout Dez Bryant said he’s going to “call it a quit” on the season.

Bryant was pulled off the field before pregame warmups after a COVID test for him came back positive. It was just before his first matchup against the Cowboys since being released by the team in 2018.

The Ravens officially scratched Bryant with an illness according to a statement from the team. Ravens-Cowboys, a few days after the team seemingly put a COVID-outbreak behind them.

Related: The reason behind Dez Bryant’s comeback

Minutes later, Bryant took to Twitter again to ask if Tuesday’s game should stop or go on.

It’s unclear if Bryant was just understandably emotional about not getting the chance to play against his former team, but his status for the rest of the season is now clearly in the air.