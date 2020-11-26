THANKSGIVING NEWS: What to do with leftovers | Takeout options instead in DC | Holiday changes across the US | Thanksgiving dinner for pets?
Home » Baltimore Ravens » Report: Ravens won’t be…

Report: Ravens won’t be able to enter building until ‘Monday at the earliest’

Andrew Gillis | @NBCSWashington

November 26, 2020, 8:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Report: Ravens won’t be able to enter building until ‘Monday at the earliest’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

 

The Ravens have closed off their training facility in Owings Mills until “Monday at the earliest,” which has put significant doubt on the status of Sunday’s game against the Steelers according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

After the news that quarterback Lamar Jackson tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday night, the Ravens are soon to have 10 names on the Reserve/COVID-19 list with three more reported names to come, which includes numerous staff members.

The league has since said there’s no change to the status of the game, but that clearly can change at any minute.

Sunday’s game against the Steelers, which was scheduled for 1:15 pm on NBC after a postponement from Thursday night, now appears unlikely to happen that day. The Ravens play next Thursday against the Cowboys, and depending on what happens with the Steelers game, that appears to be in jeopardy of being played on schedule.

The potential issue of a simple lack of players is slowly coming into focus, but more importantly, the COVID-19 outbreak might not be contained by the time the Ravens are scheduled to travel to Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The league is in its toughest COVID-19 spot of the season, as the situation is unfolding seemingly by the hour. And right now, Sunday’s game is in serious jeopardy.

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

Some enlisted soldiers can now promote before getting mandated training

Air Force ready to begin deploying portions of ABMS next year

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

Congress, employee groups ramp up pressure to block Schedule F executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up