Report: Ravens won’t be able to enter building until ‘Monday at the earliest’

The Ravens have closed off their training facility in Owings Mills until “Monday at the earliest,” which has put significant doubt on the status of Sunday’s game against the Steelers according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

After the news that quarterback Lamar Jackson tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday night, the Ravens are soon to have 10 names on the Reserve/COVID-19 list with three more reported names to come, which includes numerous staff members.

The league has since said there’s no change to the status of the game, but that clearly can change at any minute.

Sunday’s game against the Steelers, which was scheduled for 1:15 pm on NBC after a postponement from Thursday night, now appears unlikely to happen that day. The Ravens play next Thursday against the Cowboys, and depending on what happens with the Steelers game, that appears to be in jeopardy of being played on schedule.

The potential issue of a simple lack of players is slowly coming into focus, but more importantly, the COVID-19 outbreak might not be contained by the time the Ravens are scheduled to travel to Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The league is in its toughest COVID-19 spot of the season, as the situation is unfolding seemingly by the hour. And right now, Sunday’s game is in serious jeopardy.